At least 57 civilians that had been killed in the US-led international coalition airstrikes were found in Raqqa city.

According to the source, about 50 bodies were found near the Old mosque in the center of the city.

Bodies of five civilians killed in the US-led coalition air raids were near a market of the city.

Bodies of two civilians that were also killed in the US-led coalition air attacks were found in al Wahdah district of the city.