ARMED FACTION CONFISCATES HOUSES OF FUA RESIDENTS, HAND THEM TO MILITANTS

/ 5 hours ago August 29, 2018

00.jpg

Jaysh al Ahrar militants have forced the citizens of Fua village in Idlib province to leave their houses to hand them over to the group’s members.

Jaysh al Ahrar representative Abu Jandal has confirmed this information, acquitting the group’s actions by saying that the locals were warned beforehand. He added that the local citizens have pledged to free their houses but failed to do so.

He also confirmed that the group’s militants will be stationed in the confiscated houses.

Last month, the population of Fua and Karfaya villages has been evacuated in a deal included evacuation of all the citizens of the two villages in exchange to release of 1500 prisoners held by the Syrian government in addition to the release of 36 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants captured by Hezbollah.

The villages of Foua and Kefraya have been enduring the siege by the militants for more than three years. The opposition groups were unable to overrun their defenders who receive regular support from the Syrian Arab Army and its allies via air drops.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.