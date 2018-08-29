ARMED FACTION CONFISCATES HOUSES OF FUA RESIDENTS, HAND THEM TO MILITANTS

Jaysh al Ahrar militants have forced the citizens of Fua village in Idlib province to leave their houses to hand them over to the group’s members.

Jaysh al Ahrar representative Abu Jandal has confirmed this information, acquitting the group’s actions by saying that the locals were warned beforehand. He added that the local citizens have pledged to free their houses but failed to do so.

He also confirmed that the group’s militants will be stationed in the confiscated houses.

Last month, the population of Fua and Karfaya villages has been evacuated in a deal included evacuation of all the citizens of the two villages in exchange to release of 1500 prisoners held by the Syrian government in addition to the release of 36 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants captured by Hezbollah.

The villages of Foua and Kefraya have been enduring the siege by the militants for more than three years. The opposition groups were unable to overrun their defenders who receive regular support from the Syrian Arab Army and its allies via air drops.