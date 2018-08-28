LARGE NUMBER OF CIVILIANS HOSPITALIZED IN RAQQA

/ 14 hours ago August 28, 2018

78tbiu

Dozens of Raqqa citizens were reportedly hospitalized after drinking infected water.

According to the source, PYD members tried to cover up the incident by claiming that the poisoning occurred due to the consumption of contaminated foodstuff.

The poisoning cases took place in al Mashlab, Thakanah and al Rumaniyah districts of the city. Patients had stomachache, dysentery, nausea, and pallor.

Local residents claim Kurdish fighters neglect the health standards putting the lives of civilians at risk.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.