LARGE NUMBER OF CIVILIANS HOSPITALIZED IN RAQQA

Dozens of Raqqa citizens were reportedly hospitalized after drinking infected water.

According to the source, PYD members tried to cover up the incident by claiming that the poisoning occurred due to the consumption of contaminated foodstuff.

The poisoning cases took place in al Mashlab, Thakanah and al Rumaniyah districts of the city. Patients had stomachache, dysentery, nausea, and pallor.

Local residents claim Kurdish fighters neglect the health standards putting the lives of civilians at risk.