DOZENS OF CHILDREN IN IDLIB AND ALEPPO KIDNAPPED TO BE INVOLVED IN CHEMICAL ATTACK FALSE FLAG

Hay’at Tahrir al Sham and Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) continue to prepare a chemical attack provocation in Idlib province.

According to the source, at least 40 children were kidnapped and were taken to Jisr al Shughur town.

The reports claim the kids have been taken away from the small towns of al Zarabah and Khan Touman in Southern Aleppo, Khan al Asal, Tarmanin and al Artan in Western Aleppo and the refugee camps in Qah and Atmah in Northwestern Idlib at the border with Turkey as well as the small towns of Basamas, Jozeph, Mar’ayan and al Ramin in Jabal al Zawiyeh in Southern Idlib that are among HTS most crucial strongholds.