DOZENS OF CHILDREN IN IDLIB AND ALEPPO KIDNAPPED TO BE INVOLVED IN CHEMICAL ATTACK FALSE FLAG

/ 19 hours ago August 27, 2018

3445grtgrt

Hay’at Tahrir al Sham and Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) continue to prepare a chemical attack provocation in Idlib province.

According to the source, at least 40 children were kidnapped and were taken to Jisr al Shughur town.

The reports claim the kids have been taken away from the small towns of al Zarabah and Khan Touman in Southern Aleppo, Khan al Asal, Tarmanin and al Artan in Western Aleppo and the refugee camps in Qah and Atmah in Northwestern Idlib at the border with Turkey as well as the small towns of Basamas, Jozeph, Mar’ayan and al Ramin in Jabal al Zawiyeh in Southern Idlib that are among HTS most crucial strongholds.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.