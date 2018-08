Hay’at Tahrir al Sham leader Abu Mohammad al Julani formed a new alliance with ISIS and TIP terrorists to fight against the Syrian army in regions near the Syrian-Turkish border.

According to the source, a large number of ISIS terrorists were deployed to Atme, al Dana, Harem, Salqin and Darkush towns of Idlib province in the last few days.

The protection of SAA assaults from the Northern Latakia is the main task of deployed terrorists.