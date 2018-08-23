HTS AND WHITE HELMETS PREPARE NEW CHEMICAL ATTACK PROVOCATION IN IDLIB

/ 14 hours ago August 23, 2018

3424rferwgre

8 trucks allegedly loaded with chemical agents have arrived in Jisr al Shughur town from Atme town located near Syrian-Turkish border.

According to the source, Hay’at Tahrir al Sham terrorists provided security for the transportation of the convoy.

The reports say the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) will be involved in the upcoming chemical attack false flag. Witnesses claim they saw HTS terrorists give TIP militants a number of barrels.

According to the source, HTS terrorists had earlier required White Helmets to join them. Civil Defense members have accepted a ‘proposal’ for cooperation.

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.