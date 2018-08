Residents of Afrin city have witnessed another shooting of rival militants.

According to the source, fighting between Turkish-backed FSA Ahrar al Sharqiya militants and fighters of various groups displaced from Eastern Ghouta broke out in the city of Afrin. Causes of the clashes are still unknown.

The confrontation has reportedly given rise to a rally in the city. A large group of young men took to the streets of Mahmudiyah neighborhood to protest against Turkish-backed militant groups.