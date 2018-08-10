UNHCR: NEGOTIATIONS ON RETURN OF THE SYRIAN REFUGEES ARE UNDERWAY

August 10, 2018

00

United Nations officials are currently looking into the Russian initiative for the return of the Syrian refugees, UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa Fleming has announced.

According to Fleming, UNHCR staff and Russian officials are involved into negotiations on the details of the plan which seeks to provide conditions for safe and voluntary return of the refugees.

She added that any quastions regarding the number of returning refugees or the areas where they would be stationed should be directed to the Russian side.

Fleming also confirmed that the UNHCR is ready to cooperate with any state willing to contribute to the settlement of the refugees crisis.

