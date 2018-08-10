NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT STORMS CIVILIAN HOUSES IN HAMA

Militants of the National Liberation Front have storm a number of civilians houses in Sahl al Ghab an Shahshabo mountains in western Hama, local sources reported.

According to the group’s representative Naji Mustafa the militants seek to detain whose who support reconciliation with the Syrian government.

In recent weeks, the areas of Northern Syria controlled by the militants have wintesses a crackdown on those accused of cooperating with the Syrian government.

Yesterday, a list containing hundreds of names of settlement supporters has been compiled by armed faction active in Hama, Idlib and Aleppo provinces, opposition sources reported.

On Wednesday, the militants of the National Liberation Front have detained 18 persons in a number of villages near Maarat al Nuuman city under the accusation of “cooperating with the regime” and “promoting settlement”.

The majority of the detained are working in educational institutions, local administration or farmers’ unions.

This Monday, another 45 civilians have been detained by the National Liberation Front under the same accusation in Hama province.

Last week, yet another campaign against settlement supporters was launched by the opposition bodies in Idlib province. Local councils of Jisr al Shughour and Al Ghadfa have simultaneously issued statements threatening those who support settlement with the government.

In addition to arbitrary arrests, the armed factions active in Idlib province have begun preparations for a possible offensive of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies.

The militants of the National Liberation Front have reinforced their positions in Eastern Idlib, Northern Lattakia, Western Hama and Southwest Aleppo.

In turn, the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al Sham has confirmed that the group rejects peaceful settlement and does not intend to surrender its weapons in a reconciliation deal.