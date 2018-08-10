JORDANIAN MERCHANTS HAVE HIGH HOPES FOR BORDER TRADE WITH SYRIA

Resume of border trade between Jordan and Syria in case of reopening of Nassib border crossing and its sister facility Jaber will have a huge positive impact on the Jordanian economy, head of the Trade Chamber of Al Zarqa province Fares Hamouda stated.

He added that the Jordanian merchants have high hopes for the reopening of the border crossing which used to play a key role in the trade exchange between the two countries.

Hanouda also confirmed that Jordan, and the industrial companies of Zarqa in particular, are ready to contribute to th restoration of destroyed Syrian infrastructure.

This Tuesday, the Jordanian government has sent a delegation to Damascus to prepare ground for resuming agricultural trade over Nassib border crossing. According to Jordanian media, the visit was organized at the request of the Syrian Exporters Union, who invited Jordanian fruit and vegetable merchants to resume trade over the border crossing.

Previously it was reported that the Jordanian authorities allowed custom clearance companies to reopen their offices at Nassib border crossing in preparation for resuming the trade exchange between Jordan and Syria.