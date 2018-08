A prominent ISIS commander has been captured by a local armed group in southern Idlib yesterday.

According to a statement issued by Ahfad al Muhallab, the militants managed to arrest Abdulaziz al Fattouk, ISIS security officer in southern Idlib sector.

A suicied belt and an IED were found at al Fattok’s disposal.

Ahfad al Muhallab is a recently established group which vowed to “hunt down” ISIS members as well as those who support reconciliation with the Syrian government in Idlib.