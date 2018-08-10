DOZENS OF ISIS TERRORISTS ELIMINATED IN A BOTCHED OFFENSIVE ATTEMPT IN ABU KAMAL

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has repelled at attempt of ISIS terrorists to attack military positions in the vicinity of Abu Kamal city in Deir Ezzor, killing dozens of terror group’s members.

According to local source, ISIS militants attempted to go on the offensive, but were met with concentrated rocket fire by the SAA units stationed in the area. Dozens of terrorists have been killed in the attack.

Previously, ISIS members managed to capture Mallah oil well in eastern Deir Ezzor after heavy clashes with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.