SYRIAN GOVERNMENT, KURDISH ADMINISTRATION ESTABLISH JOINT COMMITTEE

A joint committee for local governance has been established by the Syrian government and the Kurdish administration, Kurdish sources reported.

According to Secretary of Kurdistan Democratic Party of Syria Nasruddin Ibrahim, the committee includes the representative of the Ministry of Local administration of the Syrian government along with the officials of the Kurdish administration.

It is expected that the committee will define the mechanism of administration for the areas currently controlled by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces.

This move comes a day after a Kurdish delegation has arrived to Damascus at the request of the Syrian government to discuss this issue.