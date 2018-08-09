SERIES OF COORDINATED ATTACKS HIT MANBIJ

/ 2 hours ago August 9, 2018

00

Unknown attackers have clashed with members of Manbij military council in western part of the city yesterday, local sources reported.

According to the reports, a group of armed men attacked a building of the military court of the council and entered in a gunfight with security personnel. It is currently unclear whether the clashes have resulted in any casualties.

At the same time, an IED detonated near Sheikh Aqil tomb at the center of the city, causing material damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, another three IEDs planted near Al-Hal market have been discovered and dismantled by members of Manbij Military Council.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.