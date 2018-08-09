SERIES OF COORDINATED ATTACKS HIT MANBIJ

Unknown attackers have clashed with members of Manbij military council in western part of the city yesterday, local sources reported.

According to the reports, a group of armed men attacked a building of the military court of the council and entered in a gunfight with security personnel. It is currently unclear whether the clashes have resulted in any casualties.

At the same time, an IED detonated near Sheikh Aqil tomb at the center of the city, causing material damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, another three IEDs planted near Al-Hal market have been discovered and dismantled by members of Manbij Military Council.