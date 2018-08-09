SENIOR OPPOSITION LEADER: EVERYTHING IS WELL IN IDLIB

The situation in Idlib is “all well”, head of the Syrian opposition delegation to Astana Ahmad al Taama unexpectedly announced yesterday.

Al Taama has criticized some opposition supporters who “exaggerate the gravity of the situation” referring to the fears of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies establishing control over Aleppo-Damascus and Aleppo-Lattakia highways.

Previously opposition sources reported that the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) has estimated that this scenario could lead to displacement of some 700 thousand people in Idlib province.

Al Taama has dismissed this assessment, saying that the scenario remains “a possibility” and may not happen in reality.