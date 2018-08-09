SDF FIGHTER KILLED BY US MILITARY AFTER SHOOTING AT A MARINE IN DEIR EZZOR

A conflict between a fighter of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and US military personnel stationed at an outpost in Deir Ezzor province led to injury of a US Marine and death of the Kurdish fighter, Task and Purposed web site revealed.

Citing multiple inside sources in the US Marines unit deployed to Deir Ezzor, the outlet claimed that last February Sgt. Cameron Halkovish from 2nd Battalion of the 7th Marine regiment was shot twice in his leg by a SDF fighter, who was subsequently killed by Cpl. Kane Downey.

Although Halkovich receive the Purple Heart and Downey was awarded with Joint Service Commemoration Medal for his actions, the incident was never officialy acknowleged by the US-led International Coalition.

According to the sources, the incident was preceded by a rise of tensions between the US servicemen and the SDF after the Kurdish fighters denied help to wounded Arab civilians. The US military treated the wounded despite the SDF displeasure.

Later that night, Halkovich was attacked by a disgruntled SDF member and took two bullets to his left leg. The attacker was killed by Downey, who fired two bullets through his chest.

The Coalition has never officially confirmed the incident and declined to answer the questions concerning its circumstances and consequences.