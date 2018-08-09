HEAD OF LEBANESE SECURITY HEADS TO DAMASCUS TO DISCUSS RETURN OF THE REFUGEES

August 9, 2018

Director of the Lebanese General Security Ibrahim Abbas has announced that he will travel to Damascus as a special envoy of the Lebanese President to discuss the issue of the Syrian refugees.

He further explained that his mission will concentrate on cooperating with the Syrian government and international organizations to provide conditions necessary for the safe return of the refugees who are currently living in Lebanon, mentioning that the Russian initiative on the refugees questions is “actively discussed” by the Lebanese officials.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the country hosts some 1,5 million of Syrian refugees. The UN estimate puts this number a little lower than one million.

