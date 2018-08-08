HTS REJECTS RECONCILIATION, CALLS SURRENDERING ARMS A RED LINE

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group will not accept reconciliation and considers surrendering arms “a red line”, a member of the HTS Consultative Council Mazhar Louis declared.

According to Louis, the rumors about reconciliation and settlement with the Syrian government seek to lower the spirits of the militants and “deprive them of the desire to fight”.

He also added that whoever believes that the HTS will surrender its weapons is “living illusions inside his sick mind”.

Previously a number of armed factions active in Northern Syria have been forced to deny rumors about their intentions to hand over their weapons to Turkey.

On the other hand, multiple sources have indicated that the Turkish authorities are working on a so-called White Paper on Idlib, seeking to stabilize the situation in the province to avoid an offensive by the government troops. Armed factions turning in heavy weapons was mentioned to be among the document’s provisions. While it is uknown whether the Turkish initiative will include HTS, opposition sources hinted that the group will not be part of the agreement.