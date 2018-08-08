CRACKDOWN ON SETTLEMENT SUPPORTERS CONTINUES IN IDLIB

Militants of the National Liberation Front (Al Jabhat al Wataniya li Tahrir) proceed to detain civilians under the pretext of fighting against “the government agents” in Idlib province.

On Wednesday, the group’s representative Aseed al Shami has announced that 18 persons have been detained in a number of villages near Maarat al Nuuman city under the accusation of “cooperating with the regime” and “promoting settlement”.

The majority of the detained are working in educational institutions, local administration or farmers’ unions al Shami added, claiming that as a proof for the affiliation of the arrested with the Syrian government.

This Monday, another 45 civilians have been detained by the National Liberation Front under the same accusation in Hama province.

Last week, yet another campaign against settlement supporters was launched by the opposition bodies in Idlib province. Local councils of Jisr al Shughour and Al Ghadfa have simultaneously issued statements threatening those who support settlement with the government.

In addition to arbitrary arrests, the armed factions active in Idlib province have begun preparations for a possible offensive of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies.

The militants of the National Liberation Front have reinforced their positions in Eastern Idlib, Northern Lattakia, Western Hama and Southwest Aleppo.

In turn, the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al Sham has confirmed that the group rejects peaceful settlement and does not intend to surrender its weapons in a reconciliation deal.

The National Liberation Front has been established this May and includes a number of prominent armed factions active in Aleppo, Idlib, Lattakia and Hama provinces, such as Faylaq al Sham, Free Idlib Army, 1st Coastal Division, 2nd Coastal Division and a number of others.

Last week, the group was joined by Jaysh al Ahrar, Suqua al Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Souria factions.