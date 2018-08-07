SDF CONTINUES ARBITRARY ARRESTS IN RAQQA

/ 4 hours ago August 7, 2018

00

Four civilians have been detained in the city of Raqqa by the military police of the US-backed Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to local sources, the policemen arrested four young people in Al Rashid park in the city center under the accusation of evading the draft to the SDF.

In recent months, dozens of civilians have been detained in the SDF enforced draft campaign or under the accusation of affiliation to the Islamic State terror group, causing unrest among the local population.

