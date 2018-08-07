REFUGEES CONTEMPLATE LEAVING CAMPS IN IDLIB PROVINCE

/ 4 hours ago August 7, 2018

00

Residents of Halab Labih refugee camp located near Deir Hassan village in Idlib province have voiced concern over the deteriorating conditions in the camp.

According to the refugees, they have received no humanitarian aid since several months. The camp residents also suffer from an acute lack of drinking water and low quality public services.

The refugees added that the situation may force them to leave the camp, as they feel “unwelcome” there.

Halab Labih camp was established in 2016 with the financial support from Qatar. The camp currently hosts around 300 families, mostly from Hama and Homs provinces.

