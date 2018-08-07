NOUR AL DIN AL ZENKI CONCERNED WITH POSSIBLE GOVERNMENT OFFENSIVE IN ALEPPO

August 7, 2018

Representative of Nour al Din al Zenki, a prominent opposition group active in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, Abdusalam Abdurazzaq voiced concern over a possible offensive of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in Aleppo province.

He added that the offensive will likely be concentrated on Al Rashideen west of Aleppo city.

The group’s representative claimed that the militants are “fully prepared” to any offensive actions by the government forces.

In turn, the militants of the National Liberation Front have reinforced their positions in preparation for a possible offensive by the Syrian Arab Army.

According to the group’s representative Naji Moustafa, the militants have reinforced their positions in Eastern Idlib, Northern Lattakia, Western Hama and Southwest Aleppo. He added that all units were put on high alert.

