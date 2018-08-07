MILITANTS PREPARE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFENSIVE IN IDLIB

Militants of the National Liberation Front (Al Jabhat al Wataniya li Tahrir) have reinforced their positions in preparation for a possible offensive by the Syrian Arab Army.

According to the group’s representative Naji Moustafa, the militants have reinforced their positions in Eastern Idlib, Northern Lattakia, Western Hama and Southwest Aleppo. He added that all units were put on high alert.

The National Liberation Front has been established this May and includes a number of prominent armed factions active in Aleppo, Idlib, Lattakia and Hama provinces, such as Faylaq al Sham, Free Idlib Army, 1st Coastal Division, 2nd Coastal Division and a number of others.

Last week, the group was joined by Jaysh al Ahrar, Suqua al Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Souria factions.