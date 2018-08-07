JORDANIAN DELEGATION ARRIVES TO DAMASCUS TO DISCUSS AGRICULTURAL TRADE

The Jordanian government has sent a delegation to Damascus to prepare ground for resuming agricultural trade over Nassib border crossing.

According to Jordanian media, the visit was organized at the request of the Syrian Exporters Union, who invited Jordanian fruit and vegetable merchants to resume trade over the border crossing.

Previously it was reported that the Jordanian authorities allowed custom clearance companies to reopen their offices at Nassib border crossing in preparation for resuming the trade exchange between Jordan and Syria.

According to the representative of the Union of clearance and transportation companies Dayfullah Abu Aqoula, companies who used to operate at the border crossing began to prepare their offices for the reopening. He added that the number of companies willing to use Nassib is estimated at over 170.