AFRIN CONTINUES TO SUFFER FROM INFIGHTING BETWEEN MILITANTS

A conflict between militants of Sultan Murad Brigade and the so-called free police officers has escalated to a gunfight in Jarablus city in Northern Aleppo.

According to local sources, after the policemen attempted to detain a Sultan Murad militant who was driving a motorcycle in a dangerous manner, the militant called other fighters. A verbal conflict between the two sides turned to violence when one of the Sultan Murad fighters threw a grenade towards a police car, resulting in injury of three policemen and one civilian passerby.

In the recent months, Afrin has witnessed an increase in the infighting between the rival armed factions.

Two weeks ago clashes erupted between Ahrar Al-Sharqiya and Al-Farouq battalion in Jenderes area in Northern Aleppo. The conflict was triggered by an argument during the distribution of property stolen by the militants from the citizens of Kuran village.

This Monday, a conflict between the so-called free police officers and members of Faylaq al Rahman group in the city of Afrin escalated to a gunfight.