UNKNOWN UAV HITS FIRQA AL HAMZA FIGHTERS DURING GRADUATION CEREMONY

A graduation ceremony of Firqa al Hamza faction in Al Bab city was disrupted when an unidentified UAV attack the ceremony ground, killing and wounding a nubmer of militants.

According to local sources, the UAV managed to deploy five bombs which fell near the parking lot and the scene, causing several casualties and forcing the delegation of the so-called interim government to flee the area.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the incident so far, opposition sources blamed the Kurdish units for the attack. In turn, other sources denied that a UAV was involved, saying that the ceremony came under artillery fire from the government forces located in the nearby city of Tadef.