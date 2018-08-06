JAYSH AL ISLAM ESTABLISHES TRAINING CAMPS IN ALEPPO

/ 31 mins ago August 6, 2018

00

The militants of Jaysh al Islam group who were evacuated from Eastern Ghouta to Aleppo province this spring have launched construction of training camps and fortified positions in the northern province.

Photos of the construction sites, showing workers erecting stone walls, were published by the group’s social media outlets.

Previously it was reported that a conflict has erupted between Jaysh al Islam and Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group after the militants of the former have kidnapped several members of HTS.  The actions of Jaysh al Islam provoked backlash from HTS, who started to detain the militants of Jaysh al Islam at its checkpoints.

