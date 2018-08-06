FORMER FSA MILITANTS JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST ISIS IN SWEIDA

Hundreds of militants have joined the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive against Islamic State terror group in eastern Sweida, local sources reported.

According to the reports, over 100 fighters from Shabab al Sunnah group under the command of the group’s leader Ahmad al Awdat and field commander Samer al-Hammad have arrived to Sweida from Daraa province.

In addition to that, several units of Maghawir al Sahra previously arrived to Sweida from Eastern Qalamoun.

The participation of Shabab al Sunnah along with Jaysh al Thawra and Military Council of Quneitra fighters in the SAA offensive against ISIS was first reported last month when the militants were spotted sied by side with the government troops in Yarmouk valley.

Since that time, a number of prominent opposition groups in Southern Syria have joined reconciliation agreement with the Syrian government and began to hand over their weapons to the Syrian Army.