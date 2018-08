Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units shelled Nour al Din al Zenki jihadi group positions in Kafr Dal on July 30 and August 2.

Sources in private social nets close to Nour al Din al Zenki jihadi group say that all the info for SAA shelling on Kafr Dal provided by Hayt Tahhrir al Sham (HTS) militants.

HTS haven’t commented on the claims yet.