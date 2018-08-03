SOURCE: KURDS READY TO HAND OVER RAQQA AND TABQA TO SYRIAN GOVERNMENT

Kurdish administration has proposed to return the cities of Raqqa and Tabqa under control of the Syrian government, Kurdish media reported citing anonymous sources.

According to the reports, a delegation of the Syrian Democratic Council has traveled to Damascus and suggested the Syrian government to restore its role in Raqqa and Tabqa in addition to integrating the Kurdish military units into the Syrian army.

The Kurdish initiative introduces establishment of joint administration and security structures in the areas currently controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces. The Kurdish authorities will also stop referring to themselves as an autonomy or federation.

In turn, the Syrian government is expected to allow the use of Kurdish, Syriac and other languages in the education system, while Arabic will remain the official language.

With this move, the Kurds seek to gain government’s support in the possible offensive in Idlib province, which would allow them to re-open the Afrin front.