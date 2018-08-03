SARMIN LOCAL COUNCIL ACCUSES HTS OF VIOLATIONS AGAINST CIVILIANS

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants have committed multiple violations against the residents of Sarmin town under the pretext of disrupting ISIS sleeper cells in the area, local council of Sarmin has announced.

According to the council’s statement, the HTS security operations left the town in a state of “complete paralysis” after the militants have blocked all roads leading to Sarmin.

In addition to that, the council accused HTS members of arbitrary detentions, looting and bad attitude towards civilians.

The HTS leadership is unable to deal with this issue due to a divide between the group’s clerics and military commanders, the council added.