SARMIN LOCAL COUNCIL ACCUSES HTS OF VIOLATIONS AGAINST CIVILIANS

/ 5 hours ago August 3, 2018

00

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants have committed multiple violations against the residents of Sarmin town under the pretext of disrupting ISIS sleeper cells in the area, local council of Sarmin has announced.

According to the council’s statement, the HTS security operations left the town in a state of “complete paralysis” after the militants have blocked all roads leading to Sarmin.

In addition to that, the council accused HTS members of arbitrary detentions, looting and bad attitude towards civilians.

The HTS leadership is unable to deal with this issue due to a divide between the group’s clerics and military commanders, the council added.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.