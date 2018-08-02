SDF FIGHTERS DETAIN CIVILIANS IN ALEPPO AND HASAKAH

/ 5 hours ago August 2, 2018

00

Five local citizens have been detained by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the city of Manbij under the accusation of affiliation to Islamic State terror group.

According to local sources, the SDF fighters arrested five civilians in district 30 in the city center. Sources added that another two civilians were detained in Manbij two days ago under the same accusation.

In addition to that, two young men were detained by SDF in Mshayrafa district in Hasakah in a campaign forced draft into the Kurdish units.

