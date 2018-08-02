JORDANIAN TROOPS PARTICIPATE IN ELIMINATING ISIS IN THE BORDER AREAS

/ 7 hours ago August 2, 2018

JORDAN-MILITARY-US-WAR-GAMES

Jordanian military have prevented ISIS militants from infiltrating Jordan in the area of Yarmouk valley, a senior source in the Jordanian Armed Forces reported.

According to the source, a number of terrorist made an attempt to cross the Syria-Jordan border last night. The terrorists were promptly located and confronted by the servicemen of the 10th battalion of the Jordanian Border Guard.

The Jordanian military used all types of weapons against the adversary and forced the terrorists to retreat, killing a number of them. The source added that the Syrian forces continued to track the ISIS fighters on the Syrian territory.

