TURKEY-BACKED FACTIONS STEAL OLIVE HARVEST IN AFRIN

Leaders of the Turkey-backed armed factions active in Afrin region in Aleppo province have imposed royalty fees on farmers who grow olives in the area, local activists reported.

In addition to the fees, the militants are taking over the refugees who have not returnet to Afrin yet.

Local human rights activists condemned such behavior, blaming Turkey for the actions of the militants who receive Turkish financial backing.

In turn, one of Afrin elders complained that the Turkey-backed factions violate the rights of civilians on a daily basis. The local citizens are living under constant threat of blackmail, abduction, robbery or death at the hands of the militants and pay their leader “millions of Syrian pounds” for safety.

In the recent months, Afrin has witnessed an increase in the infighting between the rival armed factions.

Two weeks ago clashes erupted between Ahrar Al-Sharqiya and Al-Farouq battalion in Jenderes area in Northern Aleppo. The conflict was triggered by an argument during the distribution of property stolen by the militants from the citizens of Kuran village.

This Monday, a conflict between the so-called free police officers and members of Faylaq al Rahman group in the city of Afrin escalated to a gunfight.