THREE INJURED IN A CONFLICT BETWEEN CIVILIANS AND KURDISH SECURITY IN RAQQA

/ 2 hours ago August 1, 2018

00

A conflict between local citizens and members of the Kurdish security service Asayish has resulted in several injuries in the city of Raqqa, local sources reported.

According to the eye-witnesses, a verbal conflict between civilians and an Asayish member in Al Rashid public park has quickly escalated to a fistfight. Other Asayish members hurried to the place and opened fire in the air, ending the fight. Two civilians and one Asayish member sustained light injuries as a result of the conflict.

A security perimeter was introduced around the park with Asayish searching the phones of those who were present in the area for videos of the incident.

