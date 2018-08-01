NOUR AL DIN AL ZENKI DENIES RUMORS ABOUT HANDING OVER HEAVY WEAPONS TO TURKEY

Nour al Din al Zenki group active in Idlib and Aleppo provinces has not handed over its heavy weapons to Turkey, the group claimed after rumors about the issue spread on social media.

According to the group’s representative, these rumors are a part of “information warfare” against the opposition faction.

Previously it was reported that a large convoy of Nour al Din al Zenki vehicles loaded with heavy weapons had been spotted moving towards Afrin, allegedly to hand over weapons to the Turkish military.

Last week, another prominent opposition group Faylaq al Sham was forced to issue a rebuttal statement after rumors about the group’s intention to withdraw from Idlib province against the background of fears of a government offensive.

On the other hand, multiple sources have indicated that the Turkish authorities are working on a so-called White Paper on Idlib, seeking to stabilize the situation in the province to avoid an offensive by the government troops. Armed factions turning in heavy weapons was mentioned to be among the document’s provisions.