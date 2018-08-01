JORDAN MAKES FINAL STEPS TOWARDS REOPENING NASSIB BORDER CROSSING

/ 4 hours ago August 1, 2018

.

Jordanian authorities allowed custom clearance companies to reopen their offices at Nassib border crossing in preparation for resuming the trade exchange between Jordan and Syria.

According to the representative of the Union of clearance and transportation companies Dayfullah Abu Aqoula, companies who used to operate at the border crossing began to prepare their offices for the reopening. He added that the number of companies willing to use Nassib is estimated at over 170.

Reopening the Syria-Jordan border will bring numerous benefits to the private sector and the national economy, Abu Aqoula added.

