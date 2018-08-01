HEAD OF SYRIAN DELEGATION ON SOCHI MEETING: RUSSIAN SIDE SHOWED GOOD INTENTIONS

The 10th round of Astana negotiations which held in Sochi on Monday was marked by good intentions of the Russian side, the head of the delegation of the Syrian opposition Ahmad Taama announced.

He explained that the meeting concentrated on the work of the constitutional committee, the situation in Idlib and the exchange of prisoners, saying that a suggestion to release a number of prisoners as a sign of good will was voiced during the negotiations.

As for the constitutional committee, it will begin its work in the month of September, Taama added.

He also said that the Syrian opposition welcomes the return of the refugees to Syria on condition that their safety is not compromised.