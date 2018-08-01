FSA MILITANTS CAPTURE JAYSH KHALED BEN AL WALID FOUNDER IN DARAA

/ 2 hours ago August 1, 2018

Free Syrian Army factions active in Hayt village in Daraa province managed to capture the founder and leader of Jaysh Khaled ben al Walid, an ISIS-affiliated group who has recently changed its name for Wilayat Hawran.

The group’s leader Marqan Zayn al Abidin (Aby al Mithanna) along with a number of terrorists surrendered to the FSA fighters in the village, local sources reported.

It is not clear what fate awaits the ISIS commander. Previously, the FSA fighters have executed five ISIS members captured in the area. On the other hand, a number of ISIS terrorists were transported to Tafas village in an operation of exchange of prisoners between the sides.

