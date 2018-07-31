UNKNOWN PERSONS HACK INTO EUPHRATES POST DIRECTOR

Unknown persons have hacked into Ahmad al Ramadan, director and founder of the Euphrates Post, and published a few private photos of his adulteries.

The perpetrators demanded a ransom of $15,000 to prevent the publishing images. But pics are up online:

But even more importantly, hackers revealed his close ties with British intelligence. According to the source, al Ramadan has been secretly working not only against the Syrian government, but also against “revolution.”

It should be noted that Euphrates Post published a lot of leaked information of the situation inside SDF-held territories and criticized the “regime.”