SYRIAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS MET EUROPEAN DIPLOMATS TO DISCUSS REFUGEES CRISIS

/ 8 hours ago July 31, 2018

01

A secret meeting between the Syrian government delegation and European diplomats was held in Shanghai last week to discuss the possibility of lifting sanctions from the country in exchange for the return of refugees, diplomatic sources reported.

A European source added that the humanitarian aid sent by France to Syria was one of the results of the meeting.

The sanctions against Syria have put the European countries into a deadlock: altough they seek to return the refugees back home, the sanctions, namely ban on exporting construction materials and equipment to Syria, prevent them from enabling conditions necessary for their safe return.

