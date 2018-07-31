SALIH MUSLIM: KURDS MAY COOPERATE WITH SAA TO END TURKISH PRESENCE IN NORTHERN SYRIA

Kurdish units may support the Syrian authorities if they choose to end the Turkish presence in northern Syria, former co-chairman of Democratic Union Party (PYD) Salih Muslim confirmed.

Muslim added that the Kurds can not accept that a part of Syria is occupied and will “fight side by side” with the Syrian soldiers if the negotiations that are currently underway between the two sides bring positive results.

He also stressed that the US has no influence on the decisions taken by the Kurdish administration.

