LIST OF ARMED GROUPS IN IDLIB

A large number of armed factions stationed in Idlib province after evacuation processes is as follows:

Ahrar al Sham



The group consists of 15,000 militants. It has several offices: political, media and service, and oversees the Bab al Hawa crossing.

The group consists of 8,000 militants. It is affiliated with the Free Syrian Army. The faction was formed from 19 different groups, some of which had previously belonged to the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood. It also has a political media office.

The group consists of about 1,000 militants and has a media office only.

The group consists of 2,000 militants.

The group consists of 6,000 militants .



The group consists of 2,000 militants.



The group is affiliated with al Qaeda and consists of 6,000 terrorists.

The group consists of 2,000 militants and has close ties with HTS terrorists.

The group consists of 1,000 militants and is linked to ISIS terrorists.