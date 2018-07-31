LIST OF ARMED GROUPS IN IDLIB

/ 7 hours ago July 31, 2018

A large number of armed factions stationed in Idlib province after evacuation processes is as follows:

  • Ahrar al Sham
    The group consists of 15,000 militants. It has several offices: political, media and service, and oversees the Bab al Hawa crossing.
  • Faylaq al Sham
    The group consists of 8,000 militants. It is affiliated with the Free Syrian Army. The faction was formed from 19 different groups, some of which had previously belonged to the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood. It also has a political media office.
  • The Army of Mujahideen
    The group consists of about 1,000 militants and has a media office only.
  • The Northern Division
    The group consists of 2,000 militants.
  • Suqour al Sham
    The group consists of 6,000 militants.
  • The Fastaqim Kama Umirt Union
    The group consists of 2,000 militants.
  • Hay’at Tahrir al Sham (HTS)
    The group is affiliated with al Qaeda and consists of 6,000 terrorists.
  • Liwa al Haqq
    The group consists of 2,000 militants and has close ties with HTS terrorists.
  • Jund al Aqsa
    The group consists of 1,000 militants and is linked to ISIS terrorists.

