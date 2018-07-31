KEY CHECKPOINT REMOVED ON ALEPPO-DAMASCUS HIGHWAY

/ 3 hours ago July 31, 2018

00

Hayat Tahrir al Sham militants have dismantled Al Barkoum checkpoint located near Al Eiss town in Aleppo province.

The checkpoint possessed an important role in transporting goods between the opposition and government areas via the Aleppo-Damascus highway.

Previously it was reported that Turkey and Russia are working on an agreement that would task the Turkish military with maintaining security of the highway from Azaz in Aleppo up to the town of Morek in Hama province, while the Russian military police units will be stationed along the highway from Morek to Damascus.

In addition to that, an agreement enabling to transfer trade goods and humanitarian aid was struck by the Syrian government and the opposition in Aleppo province.

The al Mansoura village located west of Aleppo city will serve as a crossing point between the government and the opposition areas. Goods, humanitarian aid and people with serious medical condition are allowed to travel through the checkpoint.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.