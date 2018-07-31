KEY CHECKPOINT REMOVED ON ALEPPO-DAMASCUS HIGHWAY

Hayat Tahrir al Sham militants have dismantled Al Barkoum checkpoint located near Al Eiss town in Aleppo province.

The checkpoint possessed an important role in transporting goods between the opposition and government areas via the Aleppo-Damascus highway.

Previously it was reported that Turkey and Russia are working on an agreement that would task the Turkish military with maintaining security of the highway from Azaz in Aleppo up to the town of Morek in Hama province, while the Russian military police units will be stationed along the highway from Morek to Damascus.

In addition to that, an agreement enabling to transfer trade goods and humanitarian aid was struck by the Syrian government and the opposition in Aleppo province.

The al Mansoura village located west of Aleppo city will serve as a crossing point between the government and the opposition areas. Goods, humanitarian aid and people with serious medical condition are allowed to travel through the checkpoint.