HOSPITAL OF ATAREB GOES ON STRIKE AFTER MILITANTS ATTACK PERSONNEL

The administration of Atareb hospital in Aleppo province has suspended the work of the facility due to recent attacks against its personnel.

According to the administration, a group of unidentified people arrived to the hospital and demanded to perform an operation with no regard to the hospital’s rules and schedule. Moreover, after the operation was performed, they showed agressive behavior towards the personnel, using offensive language and physical force.

The attack was put to a stop by the local elders, who had to intervene in the situation.