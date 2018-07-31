CIVILIANS CONTINUE TO SUFFER IN SDF-HELD AYN ISSA REFUGEE CAMP

/ 4 hours ago July 31, 2018

Increased air temperatures lead to disease outbreaks against a background of a lack of drinking water.

Refugees in the camp are living in the plastic tents, which get heated during daytime. They are forced to leave them going outside under the blazing sun. Daytime temperatures outside reach 45 Celsius in the shade.

There are underground tanks with a capacity of 2,800 barrels in the camp. But  the water pump does not operate properly due to damages. According to the camp administration, it is working 3 hours instead of 14.

In this case those conditions lead to disease outbreaks in the camp. Hundreds of children got measles and fever. The situation is aggravated by the shortage of skilled health personnel.

