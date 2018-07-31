BIGGEST OPPOSITION FACTION IN QUNEITRA BEGINS TO HAND OVER WEAPONS TO SAA

/ 3 hours ago July 31, 2018

01

The militants of Fursan al Jolan, the most prominent armed opposition group active in Quneitra province, started the process of surrendering their weapons to the Syrian army in accordances with the reconciliation agreement.

The group, which is based at Jubbatha al Khashab, is expected to hand in heavy weaponry in several stages. After the militants settle their status with the Syrian government they will remain in the area to maintain security.

Last week, the armed factions and the Syrian Arab Army signed a reconciliation agreement facilitated by Russia.

The agreement includes Jubbatha al-Khashab, Al Hourria, Trnaja and Ufaniya near the demilitarized zone on the border with Israel.

According to the agreement, an immediate ceasefire is introduced in the area. The FSA factions are also obliged to hand over heavy weaponry to the Russians. In turn, the Syrian government will not send troops to the area limiting its presence by police forces.

The agreement also allows those who reject its conditions to evacuate to Northern Syria. However, only 25 people requested for evacuation so far.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.