ANOTHER HTS COMMANDER ASSASSINATED IN IDLIB

A field commander of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group has been killed by unidentified attackers in Idlib province on Tuesday, local sources reported.

According to the eye-witnesses, the attackers opened fire on the commander who operated under the name Abu Bakr al Masri on the road between Idlib and Saraqib, instantly killing him.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Earlier on the same day, HTS detained three civilians in Idlib province, accusing them of co-operating with the Syrian government and the Russian military.

According to the group’s statement, the detained were gathering information about the militants’ positions in Idlib city to transfer it to Syrian security services in Hama as well as the Russian military.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between the armed opposition groups, specifically HTS and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.

On the other hand, it was reported that the armed opposition factions active in Idlib are being forced to unite by the Turkish authorities, who seek to retain its influence in the northwestern province.