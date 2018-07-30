TURKISH AUTHORITIES SUMMON COMMANDERS OF ARMED FACTIONS FROM IDLIB PROVINCE

/ 6 hours ago July 30, 2018

01.jpg

A meeting between commanders of armed opposition factions active in Idlib province was held in Turkey’s capital Ankara last weekend, opposition sources reported.

According to the reports, the commanders were summoned by the Turkish authorities to brief them on the action plan for Idlib in addition to the participation in the 10th round of Astana talks scheduled for this Monday.

The sources added that two weeks ago another meeting between the leaders of the armed factions was hold at Turkey’s request in Idlib. The discussion reportedly centered on uniting the efforts in preparation for the possible offensive of the government forces. The meeting was attended by the representatives of Jabhat Tahrir Souria, Jabhat Watania li Tahrir and Jaysh al Izza.

Previously it was reported that a number of prominent Islamist groups united their ranks in Idlib, establishing a new faction named Revolutionary Military Union.

The new faction includes Hayat Tahrir al Sham, Ahrar al Sham, Faylaq al Sham in addition to Revolutionary Forces group from the Free Syrian Army, opposition outlet Smart News announced.

Neither of the aforementioned groups has confirmed these reports so far.

