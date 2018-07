Head of the Syrian opposition delegation Ahmad Taama confirmed that the opposition will attend the 10th round of Astana talks that is beginning today in Sochi.

Taama added that the opposition intends to discuss three key issues: the situation in Idlib, establishment of a constitutional committee and the fate of detained by the Syrian authorities.

He also confirmed that the negotiations will touch upon the return of refugees to Syria, an issue that was included in the agenda by the Russian side.